Royale Finance Market Cap Tops $1.37 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $720,335.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00062084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00229523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00211682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $463.99 or 0.01275141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.89 or 0.99671587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

