RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $36,951.74 or 0.99201951 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $70.87 million and $475,227.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003619 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,918 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

