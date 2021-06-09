Rupee (RUP) Hits Market Capitalization of $32,069.93

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 60.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $32,069.93 and $32.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00068988 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,495,100 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.