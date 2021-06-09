Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.26. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$33.06, with a volume of 255,662 shares traded.

RUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 100.33%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 in the last 90 days.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.