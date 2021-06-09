Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,884 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Kemper worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kemper by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,056,000 after acquiring an additional 453,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,974,000 after buying an additional 96,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kemper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

