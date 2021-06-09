Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.02% of Blucora worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCOR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Blucora by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Blucora by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $839.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

