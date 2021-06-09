Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 204,167 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 204,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of Commercial Metals worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 307,618 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 418,277 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

