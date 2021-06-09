Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 86,909 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 193.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,909 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $151.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.