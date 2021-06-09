Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ameren worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Ameren by 297.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ameren by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.72. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

