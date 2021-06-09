Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of APi Group worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

