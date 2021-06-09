Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 525.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of H&R Block worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in H&R Block by 122.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.