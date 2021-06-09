Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.83 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Avista worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after buying an additional 573,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $19,372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 287,345 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,779,000 after purchasing an additional 266,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,122 shares of company stock worth $1,027,735. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

