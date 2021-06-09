Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,154 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.42% of Sabre worth $67,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $86,839,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $79,116,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $46,805,000. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Sabre by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sabre by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,133. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

