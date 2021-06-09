SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103,010.62

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $103,010.62 and $666.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 60.7% higher against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

