SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $53.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,089.61 or 0.99554206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.78 or 0.01032105 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00387289 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00481247 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00074072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004147 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

