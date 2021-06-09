SafeInsure Market Cap Hits $479,813.38 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $479,813.38 and $531.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 126.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00028146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000945 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,926,337 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

