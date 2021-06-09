SafeMoon Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.80 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $21.80 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00062320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00222446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00209152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.01294167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,422.06 or 0.99807849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

