Safestay (LON:SSTY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.80

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 23.25 ($0.30). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 34,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Safestay in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Safestay alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.80. The company has a market capitalization of £14.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

In other news, insider Michael Hirst sold 97,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £19,428.40 ($25,383.33).

Safestay Company Profile (LON:SSTY)

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.