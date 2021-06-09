Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Sage Therapeutics worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

