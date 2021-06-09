SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $404 million-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $-0.070–0.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

NYSE SAIL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -230.69 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $64.19.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

