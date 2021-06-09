SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130–0.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.63. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -230.69 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

