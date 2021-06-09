Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.17. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 42,210 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10.

About Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Mount Copeland property; and 25% undivided interest the Red Bird property for the exploration of molybdenum deposits in British Columbia.

