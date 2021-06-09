salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $528,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $285,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 65,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $236.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,531. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $171.27 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

