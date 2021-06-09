Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.60. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 3,182 shares trading hands.

SAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

