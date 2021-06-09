SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.64 and last traded at $67.64. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Danske lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DNB Markets lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SalMar ASA in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

