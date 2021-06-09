Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.50 and last traded at $105.50. 113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.21.

About Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

