Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

SAPIF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. 3,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383. Saputo has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

