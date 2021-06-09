Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

SAPIF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. 3,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383. Saputo has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

