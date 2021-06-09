Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.52. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 42,989 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.33.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

