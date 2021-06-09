Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,408 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 135.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 163,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283,354. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $243.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.