Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 18,875 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 270,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,492,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

