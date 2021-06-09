Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,497. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

