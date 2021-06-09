Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.19. 38,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,418. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

