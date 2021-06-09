Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $78.09. 312,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,142,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.