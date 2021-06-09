Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. First National Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Citigroup by 170.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 85,550 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Citigroup by 62.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

NYSE:C traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 312,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,142,941. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.