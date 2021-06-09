Schnieders Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.94. 26,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,900. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

