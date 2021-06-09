Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 3,375 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 35,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $5,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 95,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,868,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $228.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

