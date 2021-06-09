Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 376,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,976. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 83.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after buying an additional 1,166,393 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 692.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,622,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.