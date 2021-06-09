Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Increased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $32,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,988. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $102.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

