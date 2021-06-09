Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Cummins accounts for 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.36. 10,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.61 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

