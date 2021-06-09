Sciencast Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Farfetch by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 542,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.77. 56,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.