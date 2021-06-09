Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000. Atlassian accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.62. 16,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,271. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.20. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $262.40.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

