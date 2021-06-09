Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,180,000 after purchasing an additional 282,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 319.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,871. The stock has a market cap of $189.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.41 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,174. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

