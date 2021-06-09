Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 19,525 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 17.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 85,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CarMax by 73.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.66. 12,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.84. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

