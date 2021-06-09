Sciencast Management LP Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 479.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after purchasing an additional 278,678 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.82. The stock had a trading volume of 981,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,039,666. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

