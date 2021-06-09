Sciencast Management LP Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,322 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.15. 70,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

