Sciencast Management LP Has $3.49 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 366.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

NYSE:FLT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,735. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.66.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.