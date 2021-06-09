Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.03 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

