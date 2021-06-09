Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.09 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.86. 42,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

