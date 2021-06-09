Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.83 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 40.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,614,000 after buying an additional 150,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter.

PODD traded down $4.36 on Wednesday, reaching $273.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,970. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,108.62 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $175.35 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.72.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

