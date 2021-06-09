Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.99. 68,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

